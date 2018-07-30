It was the little girl's first time riding the school bus. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports from Southcrest.

A family in Paradise Hills says their five-year-old daughter boarded a school bus for the first time last year and on the way home was dropped off at a bus stop nearly two and a half miles out of the way. Now, they're suing the San Diego Unified School District because they say there were some clear red flags the bus driver ignored.

"I don't know the details, but I know she should have not gotten off that bus and that driver should not have allowed her to get off that bus," says mother Amina Walker.

In August of 2017, Yasmina Thomas boarded the bus to go home. Her parents say somehow instead of getting off at their neighborhood bus stop, she was let off at 38th Street and National Avenue in the parking lot of a liquor store.

William Thomas, Yasmina's father says he found out because a random parent spotted Yasmina wandering around and decided to help.

"She was there for like 30 minutes by herself with another parent who she didn't know and children she didn't know," said her father. "It was her first day riding the bus."

Yasmina's mother says this is something that should have never happened. She has an interesting perspective. She is a school bus driver herself and often drives young children.

"It's our job as bus drivers to know who we are putting on the bus and where they get off," Walker said. " I want to bring awareness to the situation. I don't want this to happen to another child."

NBC 7 reached out to the San Diego Unified School District. In a statement, a spokesperson said it does not comment on pending litigation.



