Family Rottweiler Bites, Shakes Baby in South Bay Home: SDPD

A rottweiler was taken into animal control custody Thursday after the dog bit a 7-month-old baby in the South Bay, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 911 caller told SDPD that their family dog picked up the baby with its mouth and shook the child at their home in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego. The caller was also bitten in the leg, according to SDPD.

An officer with the San Diego Humane Society took the animal away just before 5 p.m. but it was not yet clear what might happen to the animal.

The dog's owner said the bite was only superficial and that the baby would be OK.

No other information was available.