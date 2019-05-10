Family Rottweiler Bites, Shakes Baby in South Bay Home: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Family Rottweiler Bites, Shakes Baby in South Bay Home: SDPD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Make Your Child’s Dentist Visit a Good One

    A rottweiler was taken into animal control custody Thursday after the dog bit a 7-month-old baby in the South Bay, according to the San Diego Police Department.  

    The 911 caller told SDPD that their family dog picked up the baby with its mouth and shook the child at their home in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego. The caller was also bitten in the leg, according to SDPD. 

    An officer with the San Diego Humane Society took the animal away just before 5 p.m. but it was not yet clear what might happen to the animal.

    The dog's owner said the bite was only superficial and that the baby would be OK.

    No other information was available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices