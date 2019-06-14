Family Remembers Victim Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Family and friends told NBC 7's Danica McAdam they want Jason Wentt to be remembered for his outstanding character. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A Chula Vista man killed in a wrong-way crash on Pacific Coast Highway last week was mourned by loved ones Friday night.

U.S. Navy veteran Jason Wentt was exiting northbound on Interstate 5 to PCH on his motorcycle when a wrong way-driver hit him.

His loved ones celebrated his 44 years of life Friday at one of his favorite spots, the military-themed 94th Aero Sqaudron chophouse in Kearny Mesa. Loved ones showed up to the celebration dressed in white at his family’s request.

Wentt’s family prefers he be remembered not for the tragic accident, but for the man he was.

Motorcycle Rider Dies in Collision on Pacific Highway

Video from the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision with a vehicle traveling on Pacific Highway near Intestate 5 in the Midtown area of San Diego on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019)

“He is someone whose presence is going to be missed, there is not going to be another Jason,” close friend Travis Willliams said. Williams flew in from Houston to say goodbye. “If you were someone who he cared about then there is nothing he wouldn't do for you.”

The two met through the nutritional supplement business "Herbalife,” but their relationship was not all business. Williams says he and Wentt loved riding motorcycles together. Williams started riding after Wentt got him into it.

When Williams got the call about his friend’s death, he was in shock. He said Wentt was more of a brother than a friend.

Though the two enjoyed teasing each other, especially about their favorite football teams – Wentt’s being the Oakland Raiders and Williams’ being the rival San Francisco 49ers -- Williams wants people to remember his buddy for his sincerity.

Williams said Wentt used to check in and help on his family for him when he moved from San Diego to Texas.

“He would check in on my wife and kids. He was the first one to volunteer to help them move out,” he said.

Above all, he says Wentt’s heart was always honest.

“It's something that I will never forget about him. It's messed up because we need more Jason Wentts and we lost Jason Wentt.”

At the time of the accident, CHP said the driver was lost and made an illegal U-turn onto the on-ramp. At the moment the driver isn’t facing any charges.