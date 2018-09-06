NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke to the family of the victim who was described as a loving father of four months away from his wedding. (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

Family Remembers Father of 4 and Groom To Be Killed in Crash

The man killed in a solo vehicle crash on State Route 67 near Mina Del Oro Road last Tuesday was a father of four months away from getting married, his family told NBC 7.

Billy Carnley, 39, was in his Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on the highway when he lost control and crashed in a ditch.

His truck was found overturned in a shallow ravine west of Westview Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 28, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

A witness told NBC 7 she heard what she thought sounded like a crash and came running outside to see if she could help.

"I was right in my kitchen making dinner and I heard a crash that wasn't stopping," Elaine Rossi said. "It crashed at least three or four times and sounded like a super loud truck, but no other vehicles."

By the time an ambulance got to the scene it was too late, Rossi said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carnley and his fiancée were set to be married in January. Now, the family has gone from planning a wedding to planning a funeral.

He was a father to four girls, ranging in age from 7 to 17 years.

“If their team shirt was pink, he'd put that pink shirt on and wore it like a proud dad. It wasn't a problem wearing a pink shirt because he had girls and he was very proud of having all girls," explained family member Kristi Harling.

Carnley was a carpenter by trade and the provider for his family.

Struggling with grief and finances, his loved ones set up a GoFundMe page to help the family during this difficult time.