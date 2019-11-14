Family Raising Funds for Parents Hit by Car in Chollas View

The female victim's sister told NBC 7's Dave Summers the couple was crossing the street with their children when they were hit. (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

A husband and wife hit by a car while crossing the street with their kids in Chollas View last week are still in the hospital, and their loved ones are doing everything they can to help cover their expenses.

Manuel Salinas and Maria del Carmen Maldonado were in a cross walk along 47th Street near Market Avenue the night of Nov. 4 when a car slammed into them, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Their daughters told NBC 7 they pushed the button to cross, waited for the lights to flash, and entered the street. As the car approached their parents yelled for them to run. Sisters Yoselyn and Jazmin Diaz made it across safely, but their parents didn't.

Maldonado, 34, has head, hip and leg injuries. Salinas, 36, has a broken leg now being held together by pins.

Salinas, a construction worker, and Maldonado, a housekeeper, are stuck in the hospital unable to provide for their family. So their loved ones organized a fundraiser food sale Friday, Nov.14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the El Rey Trailer Plaza on 303 47th Street in San Diego.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

The sisters say they are traumatized by the accident, and family friends are doing everything they can to support them.

"Every time I see her in school with her head down I give her a hug, because it's pretty sad what happened. I'm just trying to be here for them," family friend Esmeralda Jaimes said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.