Family Plans Vigil for Man Who Died After Crashing Into El Cajon Building

Vigil for Man Who Died After Crashing Into El Cajon Building

The family of a man who died after crashing into an El Cajon building has planned a vigil to celebrate his spirit.

Police believe Dreivon Young, 46, lost consciousness behind the wheel of his truck before he drove through a parking lot and crashed into a structure on the 1400 block of Cuyamaca Street on Monday.

Young was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Lisa Dennison, the mother of Young's three sons, said she drove to the scene immediately after being notified by a neighbor who recognized Young's truck in pictures from the scene.

“He used to come over, you know, and see my sons a lot. So where I live, everyone knows his truck” Dennison explained.



Dennison and Young were together for 6 years and in that time had three sons. They’ve remained friends for over 20 years.

She told NBC 7 that she is trying her hardest to stay strong for their children.

“I try to hold my feelings back where they don’t see me cry or whatever," she said. “So every night I come up and light his candles."

A memorial near the boarded up windows where the truck crashed has been growing throughout the week. Dennison said she feels like she is still in shock.

“His truck really went through this building?” Dennison said, looking at the crash site.

Dennison and her sons are waiting for the autopsy to understand how this horrible accident happened.

Until then, the family is looking forward to a vigil planned Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at 1417 Cuyamaca Street.

“I just want everyone to smile and look up and know they all came -- Dreivon, we all came here to see, to feel your spirit and just be happy you know."