Family Owned Jewelry Store Burglarized in Rancho Bernardo

A jewelry store with a long history in Ranch Bernardo was burglarized early Tuesday.

San Diego Police responded to a burglar alarm at RB Jewelers on Oaks North Drive at Pomerado Road about 2:15 a.m.

It's unknown what the thieves took.

Windows were shattered and furniture was thrown inside the store.

The business is equipped with surveillance cameras.

RB Jewelers is currently operated by the son and daughter of the original owners.

No other information was available.

