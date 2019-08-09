NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to one of the victim's sons who said the family is looking for reliable information. (Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Family Offers Reward For More Info in Deadly Crash That Killed Father of 9

An El Cajon family is offering a reward for information that can help them better understand the fiery crash that killed their father last weekend in Jamul.

Sabah Aso, a father of nine and grandfather of 13, was killed last Saturday on State Route 94.

Sabah's son Jason says the family thought their father went missing on his way to the casino. Turns out, Sabah was killed in a head-on crash that started a small brush fire.

Jason says his father was driving eastbound at around 1 p.m. when a westbound car crossed the median and hit him head on.

Deadly Crash Sparks 'Sage Fire'

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with major injuries, but Sabah's family still wants answers about the moments leading up to the deadly crash.

SR-94 is the main road to Jamul Casino in the area and is well traveled. The Aso family is hoping someone saw the crash and might be able to explain what actually happened.

They are offering a $2,000 reward for reliable information that might give them some closure and peace of mind.

Sabah left Iraq with his family eight years ago, fleeing religious persecution. He was a construction materials broker there but took early retirement here in the U.S.

"You love him. You just love him," Sabah's son Jason said. "And he makes you comfortable."

Sabah was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery on Thursday. He leaves a great family legacy behind and a great mystery.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Whether alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving was involved has yet to be determined.