Family Mourns Woman Who Died in El Cajon Crash

A family remembers and mourns a woman they said approached life with passion and exuberance.

Ashley Hodge, 29, died after a collision in El Cajon trapped her inside her car on Friday. Emergency services transported Hodge to Sharp Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her mother told NBC 7 that Hodge’s organs were donated.

Hodge had just left her home to go to the store when two cars slammed into each other at the intersection of Pepper Drive and Peerless Drive. Firefighters had to force their way inside the vehicle to rescue her, officials said.

“To have a child that’s addicted to many different things, you kind of prepare yourself for a phone call late at night. I just didn’t think this was going to be the call,” her mother Pam Hodge said.

Pam Hodge said her daughter struggled with substance abuse.

Ashley Hodge was driving to buy cigarettes at the store. Her mother said she wonders if her daughter would be alive today if she didn’t smoke.

“She was broken. She had a lot of issues, but she was so loved,” Hodge said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund her funeral. The family said any money left over will be put in a trust fund for her children, a young son and daughter.

Hodge grew up in Mira Mesa and attended Poway High School.

“I believe in my faith. God took her nanoseconds before impact and spared her,” Hodge added.