Family Mourns Cyclist Father Killed On Odd Route to Bible Study

Mourning Family Doesn't Know Why Father was Cycling on SR-163

Cindy Sheridan does not know why her husband David was riding his bike along the highway last week. She only knows he was a good man, and a good father with a big heart who cared for everyone in his community.



David was killed Tuesday morning when a Toyota Camry struck him as he rode along on southbound State Route 163 near Kearny Mesa at about 5:15 a.m.

Cindy told NBC 7 that David was on his way to a weekly Bible study that meets at 5:30 a.m.

His wife always thought he took surface streets to get there, not SR-163.

He suffered major injuries in the crash and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he died the following day, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver was traveling at freeway speeds when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol. David was wearing a helmet.

The CHP doesn’t know why David was riding on the freeway either, but officers did say it was a decision that probably cost him his life.



Despite the circumstances, his family says his life won't be defined by how it ended, but by the legacy he leaves behind.

"By being what he was, by carrying that passion of life for us," Cindy said.

David leaves behind Cindy and three kids, Naomi, Ashlee and Zach, a Staff Sargeant in the Air Force.

"That’s been a huge support for me just having us all together because I can feel his spirit in them,' Cindy said

The driver was traveling at freeway speeds and did not see David before hitting him, the medical examiner's office said.

According to the CHP, the driver will not be charged in the crash.