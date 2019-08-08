Family Keeps Fighting for Change After Son's Death

For the last three months, a Lemon Grove family has been fighting to make San Miguel Avenue safer following the death of 13-year-old Trevon Harris. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Parents of 13-Year-Old Who Died in Accident Fight for Safer Streets

For the last three months, a Lemon Grove family has been fighting to make San Miguel Avenue safer following the death of 13-year-old Trevon Harris.

“We don't want anybody else to ever go through this kind of thing after losing anyone in their family, especially their child,” said Antonee Harris, Trevon’s father.

Trevon’s parents said there's loose gravel, pot holes and speeding cars on San Miguel Avenue making it dangerous for students and children near San Miguel Elementary school.

“Neighbors have complained and nothing’s changed,” said Antonee about San Miguel Avenue.

On Thursday dozens of neighbors, family, and friends of Trevon gathered inside Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church to share their pleas.

“Our hurt that another parent, another family will have to go through what we have gone through and for something that could have been done prior too,” lamented Tanya Harris, Trevon’s mother.

Trevon was hit and killed while crossing San Miguel Avenue feet away from San Miguel Elementary School in early May.

“We want the city to put in some counter measures like speed bumps or even solar signs that say slow down, that way to bring more awareness to the situation,” said Antonee.

Tanya has attended City Council meetings and hired an attorney in order to push Lemon Grove City officials to take action.

“As one of Lemon Grove's own they should do something and get justice for Trevon,” said Tanya.

The City of Lemon Grove told NBC 7 they have no comment on this due to possible litigation.

“We’re making sure that Trevon, his wishes are to protect his brother and protect other children,” said Tanya.

The family also wants more answers from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's department told NBC 7 the investigation is now complete and closed.

“This was a tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the Harris family,” wrote Lt. Justin White, Media Relations Director for the Sheriff's department. “The collision investigator interviewed witnesses in this case who stated the pedestrian slipped or fell while running into the roadway. Based on those statements and the evidence collected during the investigation it was determined the driver was not at fault.”

The family's attorney, David Speckman, said he has issues with the department's findings.

“I mean how many children does it take to be hit, how many instances do you have to have happen before you change something,” said Antonee.

NBC 7 reached out to the Lemon Grove School District about their thoughts on adding speed bumps to San Miguel Avenue.

The school district said: “We defer to the City officials and emergency responders, such as the Sheriff’s department and Heartland Fire, to determine if speed bumps are an option to be installed in the vicinity of San Miguel Elementary School.”