Family Injured in Parkour Gym Collapse Speaks Out

NBC 7's Rory Devine speaks with three family members who were injured when a staircase collapsed during at a Barrio Logan Parkour Gym. (Published 2 hours ago)

A mother who was injured when a balcony collapsed at a Barrio Logan parkour gym is speaking for the first time about what happened.

Martha, who did not want to use her last name, has a broken leg in three places. She said “I am not able to sleep, I feel scared all the time.”

Martha, her 10-year-old son Omar, and her 16-year-old daughter Naily were among the 23 people hurt on November 11 at Vault P-K gym.

Omar was on the staircase when it collapsed. He hurt his foot and is on crutches.

Martha said she and Naily were next to each other when the balcony collapsed on them. Naily ended up with a broken pelvis, and is now home from the hospital.

“It was very hard for me,” said Martha. “She’s my baby and it’s hard because I’m not able to do anything for her. Nothing.”

The father said he is helping three injured members of his family around the clock, not just physically but emotionally too.

“I’m not okay,” said Martha as she cried. “I don’t feel good.”

The Metropolitan Transit System owns the building where it happened, but leased it to a tenant who then subleased it to other tenants.

The city found major safety violations in the building at Sigsbee in Barrio Logan where the incident happened. The family attorney told NBC 7 that she would be filing a lawsuit on their behalf.



