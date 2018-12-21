NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports on the fire on Deauville Street early Friday. Residents had just seconds to escape with not much more than their pajamas and socks.

A family was forced to flee their Paradise Hills home just days before Christmas as a fire in their garage began spreading to the rest of the house Friday.

Several neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from the home located on Deauville Street, in a neighborhood near the Interstate 805 and State Route 54 junction, just before 5 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

When crews arrived, the fire, which had started near the back of the garage, had spread into the home and a back patio.

SDFD Battalion Chief Michael Howell said the family, four adults and a child, were able to evacuate on their own, running from the home with only the clothes on their backs as the fire began to spread.

Firefighters also evacuated residents on either side of the house due to fears that the fire could spread to neighboring homes.

No one was injured, Howell said, but the residents were visibly distressed.

"The occupants were very emotional, as would anyone at this time of year," he said.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family with living arrangements. Howell said their home was not livable.

Both SDFD and the National City Fire Department tackled flames but extensive damage could be seen to the garage, which was connected to the home. A car parked outside the home was also burned on the front.

The garage was totaled and the home had significant smoke and water damage. Howell said "significant" repairs would need to be made.

MAST investigators were working to determine what caused the fire but part of the garage's structure had collapsed making their investigation more difficult, Howell said.

No other information was available.

