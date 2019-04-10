Family of 5, Dogs Escape Garage Fire in Lemon Grove

Firefighters and neighbors helped a family rescue several dogs from their Lemon Grove home after a fire sparked in their garage late Tuesday, the family said.

The homeowner said she awoke to screams from her daughter that the house on Golden View Terrace south of Broadway was in flames.

"My daughter came running in my room and said, 'Mom, the house is on fire! We have got to get out' and she literally grabbed my little one that was on the bed and we grabbed the beds and on we went," the homeowner said.

The family, three children and two adults, rushed to get out of the home before flames began to spread from the garage.

While they were able to get out of the home on their own, their five dogs needed assistance.

Firefighters were able to free two dogs who were sleeping in kennels at the time the fire broke out. Neighbors helped the family wrangle two other dogs. But one dog was not accounted for, the homeowner said.

"We’re still missing my old, injured one," the homeowner said.

Some of the dogs were given oxygen masks to ensure they were breathing properly, footage of the scene showed.

The blaze was mostly contained to the garage, Heartland Fire and Rescue Department (HFRD) Battalion Chief Joe Hudelson said.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

It was not clear how much damage was caused by the fire or what assistance the family may need.

No other information was available.

