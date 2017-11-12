Family Displaced After Fire Destroys National City Home

Five people, two adults and three children, were displaced when their National City home was destroyed by a fire Sunday, according to the National City Fire Department.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. in the 500 block of K Ave.

The family will not be able to live in the home, which has substantial damage. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One person sustained minor injuries but did not want to go to the hospital.

Crews are in the process of overhauling the fire, and fire investigators are at the scene.



