Family Buys Protection Dog After Home Was Burglarized in Chula Vista

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda talked to the couple about how they're upgrading their home security. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Chula Vista family whose home was burglarized by a brazen thief is responding to the break-in by purchasing a $15,000 German Shepard protection dog.

Victory Buckley, 52, was inside her bedroom getting dressed Friday morning, when she saw a man in a red hoodie inside her home. He had broken in by smashing through a kitchen window.

She instinctively chased after the man. Video captured by a Ring security monitor shows Buckley screaming, chasing after the thief.

He made off with jewelry that included a cherished family communion medallion.

Russ Buckley was away on business when his phone alerted him via Ring to the burglary.

The Buckley’s are military veterans, having served in the Navy. But in a twist, say they don’t like guns.

So rather than buy a gun for protection, they made the decision to buy a protection dog.

At Man K-9 in Pacific Beach, the Buckley’s were given a demonstration that included three German Shepard’s chasing down a would-be thief.

In the end, they chose “Oreo” a 4 1/2-year-old, who obeys commands in German.

The dog will be delivered to the family home next Tuesday. They’re hopeful Oreo will be compatible with the family Golden Retriever, who was in the home at the time of the burglary but did not react.

The Buckley’s acknowledge the dog isn’t cheap, but it will offer much needed peace of mind after the traumatic break-in.

The thief has not been found. Police have reviewed neighborhood security camera video. They’ve told the Buckley’s that three others may have been involved. The car the suspect escaped in had a stolen license plate.