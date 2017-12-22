The family of a 33-year-old man who was left in the middle of a Mountain View street by a hit-and-run driver, is asking the driver to step forward. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports.

Authorities asked for the public's help Thursday in identifying a driver that struck a man crossing a street in his Mountain View neighborhood leaving him in critical condition.

Last Friday, a 33-year-old man was crossing Ocean View Boulevard, a few feet outside of an unmarked crosswalk near Milbre Street, when a dark-colored 2008 or 2010 Scion TC struck him at about 8:24 p.m, SDPD said.

The driver immediately took off heading west and leaving the severely injured man on the ground, SDPD said.

The pedestrian suffered a severe brain injury, SDPD said. Nearly a week after the accident, the pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Man Badly Injured in Mountain View Hit-and-Run

A man was badly injured in a hit-and-run near his home in Mountain View. Police are searching for the driver. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017)

His mother and sisters, understandably distraught, told NBC 7 the victim was walking near his home when he was struck.

"The person that hit him, it’s like, how are you sleeping at night," sister Gina Walker said. “You know you hit him.”

The family says they want the driver to step forward, but also know how dangerous that Mountain View street can be.

"There have been constant accidents," sister Patricia Walker said. "Cars zoom down this street all day, every day, like it is a freeway.

“We really really need some type of crosswalk or something right here, and that would make it a whole lot safer.”

The family said her brother is someone who is always the life of the party, but now he can't be without life support.

“He’s the life of the party,” Gina said. "He's goofy, he’s funny, he’s loving, he’s nurturing – he’s a big brother.”



Police released a photo of the hit-and-run suspect's car Thursday in hopes that it can help find the driver. They said the victim was hit with the right front side of the car.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to SDPD's Traffic Division at (858) 495-7813 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers said they are offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.