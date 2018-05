A memorial Thursday to honor all San Diego police officers who died in the line of duty is a public reminder of the sacrifice law enforcement officers make while honoring the motto, "to protect and serve."

The San Diego Police Department's (SDPD) memorial service for fallen officers honors every officer killed in the line of duty over the department's 129-year history.

The memorial is being held at SDPD Headquarters at 11 a.m. and will block off to traffic Broadway between 14th and 15th Street.