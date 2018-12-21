Medics Called to Deputy-Involved Shooting in Fallbrook

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook Friday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Reche and Ranger roads, north of State Route 76 and less than two miles north of Pala Mesa Resort, just before 4:30 a.m., according to SDSO.

Medics with North County Fire Protection District responded.

At the scene, a baseball bat could be seen on the ground within the crime scene tape perimeter. It was not clear how, if at all, the bat was connected.

SDSO said there was no danger to the community.

Reche Road was shut down in both directions from Ranger Road to S. Old Highway 395 as detectives investigated the shooting.

No other information was available.

