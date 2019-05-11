When two drivers collided in Fallbrook Thursday morning, one driver fled and the other followed, with the chase ultimately ending in a chain reaction crash that left one driver critically injured.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said a driver in a brown GMC SUV – possibly an Envoy – crashed with a Ford Mustang at around 9:40 a.m. on southbound South Mission Road at Stage Coach Lane.

Instead of pulling over, the drivers began chasing one another, heading southbound before turning northbound on South Mission Road. As the drivers got to the intersection at Stage Coach Lane, Latulippe said the SUV driver continued past the intersection and fled the area.

Meanwhile, as the Mustang entered the intersection, the car was struck by an oncoming Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on a green light within the intersection. After being hit by the Honda, Latulippe said the Mustang kept drifting, hitting two more cars, a Toyota Tundra and a Volvo V60.

The chase ended there.

The CHP said there were two people inside the Mustang: a driver and passenger, both 19 years old.

The driver suffered major injuries in the chain reaction crash. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center where, as of Friday night, Latulippe said he remained in critical condition. His name was not released by authorities.

The teenage passenger in the Mustang suffered minor injuries. The drivers and passengers in the other vehicles suffered pain but were not seriously hurt.

Latulippe said CHP officials are searching for the driver of the SUV, a man now facing a charge of hit-and-run. Investigators believe his GMC was an early-2000s model. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on South Mission Road near Rocky Crest Road.

CHP officials released a photo Friday night of a possible example of the model and style of the hit-and-run vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officials released this photo of a possible sample of the GMC SUV driven by the man in the hit-and-run crash.

Photo credit: CHP Oceanside/Border Division

Latulippe said anyone who witnessed the crash or the SUV fleeing the area can reach out to the CHP Border Communications Center at (858) 637-3800.