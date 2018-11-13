Fire Breaks Out in Fallbrook Amid Red Flag Warning

Firefighters clean up after a small brush fire on East Mission Road in Fallbrook on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

A column of smoke was visible above Fallbrook as a small vegetation fire broke out and threatened nearby structures Tuesday afternoon amid a red flag warning.

Cal Fire San Diego crews were called to 2068 E. Mission Road just before 1:30 p.m. In approximately 15 minutes, crews had the forward rate of spread stopped.

Mission Road was expected to be closed from Hamilton Lane to Stage Coach Lane as crews mopped up.

The location is west of Interstate 15 just north of Live Oak Park Road.

Unusually high winds and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning through Tuesday evening and a red flag warning through Wednesday evening for all of San Diego County.

The winds have caused some damage in the North County.

The NWS said areas could experience east to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph and isolated gusts around 80 mph near the ridge tops of the mountains. The strongest winds were expected through the early afternoon, gradually weakening through the afternoon.

No other information was available.

