A vegetation fire was reported near Fallbrook Tuesday afternoon with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire grew from two to four acres, but the forward rate of spread was stopped by 2:45 p.m.

The structure threat was mitigated, Calfire said.

The location of the fire is Daily Road and Lynda Lane in the De Luz neighborhood west of Interstate 15 and north of State Route 76.

No other information was available.

