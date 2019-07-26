Fallbrook Community Comes Together to Help Crash Victim's Family

The Rainbow Community is fighting tears with action to help the family of the teen who was killed in a crash. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more. (Published 4 hours ago)

Friends of the 13-year-old who died in a fiery crash on Old Highway 395 turned their tears into action. They painted and posted signs to advertise a fundraiser for the family.

About a dozen 13-and 14-year-olds who knew Jorge posted signs for a food sale planned for Sunday, walking about a mile in the scorching heat to the spot where Jorge took his final breath. Some of them dropped off flowers, others stood quietly with tears streaming down their cheeks.

"These kids are 13, 14-years-old and they're dealing with this like warriors, honestly,” said Lillia Lopez, a volunteer in Jorge’s class.

Jorge was killed in a crash on Old Highway 395 when the car he was a passenger in collided with a semi-truck towing two rock hauling trailers.

Jorge’s mother, Silvia Campos, and 8-year-old sister Silvana were also in the car. Campos is still in the hospital, but Silvana is now back home with her father. The family asked for privacy while they cope with their loss.

California Highway Patrol has yet to determine which driver was at fault.

The fundraiser begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Fallbrook, close to the crash site. Tacos, Menudo, and other items will be available for sale. All proceeds go to the Vasquez family.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family.