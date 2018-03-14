Fake Call Prompts Large Deputy Response to San Marcos Neighborhood

At least a dozen deputies descended on a neighborhood in San Marcos Wednesday after a 911 caller reported a shooting that turned out to be bogus, officials confirmed.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) deputies were called to the San Elijo neighborhood of San Marcos shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday after a caller told deputies that a person had been shot, Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

Deputies found the person reported as a shooter and determined no shots had been fired and no crime had been committed.

Giannantonio said the call was a case of "swatting," when a caller attempts to get law enforcement to respond to a false emergency.

SDSO did not know who made the call.

It was not clear how many law enforcement officers initially responded to the bogus report, but about 15 San Diego County Sheriff’s (SDSO) deputies with patrol vehicles could be seen on Newschopper 7 gathered at San Elijo Park at about 3:30 p.m.



Last December, a hoax call about a shooting and kidnapping led to a house where an officer shot and killed a Kansas man.

"Due to the actions of a prankster we have an innocent victim," officers in the case said at the time.

Tyler Barriss, a 25-year-old Los Angeles resident, is facing felony charges in connection.

In 2015, a 15-year-old San Diego student was linked to an online group responsible for swatting calls, SDPD said. The student was arrested after three separate bomb threats against Point Loma High School.