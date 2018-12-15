Migrant Supporters, Trump Backers Rally at Dual Border Demonstrations

As the migrant crisis continues to play out along the U.S.-Mexico border, dozens of people on Saturday joined in prayer in solidarity with the migrants while another group rallied in support of President Donald Trump’s policies.

At the Posada without Borders event held at Border Field State Park. Faith leaders and other supporters recreate the story of Joseph and Mary as they seek shelter before the birth of Jesus.

For minister Jennifer Guerra Aldana, the crisis at the border hits especially close to home. She is originally from Guatemala and came to the U.S. as a child.

“It brings my own emotions of ‘Am I also not welcome?’ if those who are like me and come from the land where I'm from are not being received in this way,” she said.

Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan with the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego was also part of Saturday's Posada. He said that the diocese has helped house and place dozens of migrants over the last several weeks.

Just a few miles away, a couple dozen people were rallying to show their support for the president.

“Build that wall! Build that wall!” the group chanted, repeating Trump's popular mantra. This crowd waved U.S. flags near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

These demonstrators called for Congress to fund the border wall. They also pushed back on critics of the administration's border policy. One demonstrator placed the blame squarely on the migrants

“Why would they drag their innocent little children, go thousands of miles?” Vaughn Becht said. “If they really love their children why would they put them through that?”

Both groups at the border demonstrations remained peaceful.