'Fairgrounds Board Has Lost All Moral Authority': San Diego County Gun Owners

Two days after a shooting at the gates of the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a gun rights group calls out the "hypocrisy" of the officials who approve events at the fairgrounds.

The only shooting to ever happen at one of the more than 120 concerts held after the races in Del Mar occurred Sunday before the Ice Cube concert.

When an Escondido man was told the concert was sold out, he pulled out a handgun and fired while in a crowded area, officials said.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies returned fire, shooting the man and sending him to the hospital. No one near the man was injured.

Gun rights advocate Michael Schwartz, with the group San Diego County Gun Owners, has been a vocal advocate of the gun shows held at the fairgrounds five times a year.

He said Tuesday that the board should discontinue events that incite violence.

"Their hypocrisy is obvious," Schwartz said in a written statement. "The fairgrounds board has lost all moral authority."

He described Ice Cube as an artist with a history of glorifying gang culture and violence.

Earlier this year, the 22nd District Agricultural Association was debating whether to end its association with the Crossroads of the West Gun Show.

Opponents of having the gun show at the fairgrounds said the event glorifies a gun culture.

The issue is expected to put on the agenda at the board's meeting in September.