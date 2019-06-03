Fair Honors One of San Diego's Most Famous Fans

The San Diego County Fair is in full swing, with a theme that is close to the hearts of San Diegans.

This year’s fair theme is inspired by L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” so expect to see décor, shows and treats inspired by the magical land of Oz.

"Baum used to vacation in Coronado after he wrote the books," said Jack Robertson, theme exhibit coordinator for the San Diego County Fair. "He would go to the Hotel Del and a private residence that he would rent for a few months."

Baum loved Coronado so much that he wrote poems about San Diego, which are displayed at the fair exhibit.

"Because he was such a famous person who attended the Hotel Del Coronado all the time, they asked him to design the chandeliers that are in the ballroom currently," added Robertson.

In the Wizard of Oz exhibit, people can take pictures at different decorated booths designed like the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Lion.

A jacket from a munchkin in the movie is also displayed. In addition, families can learn about the making of the movie and books through posters on display.