Facebook Activates Safety Check Feature for Destructive Lilac Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Facebook Activates Safety Check Feature for Destructive Lilac Fire

By Samantha Tatro

    Facebook
    A screenshot of Facebook's safety check page for the Lilac Fire.

    Facebook has activated its safety check feature for San Diego residents living near the fast-moving Lilac Fire. 

    The social network activates the feature during disasters as a way to help users tell their friends, family and loved ones that they are safe. 

    Facebook will send a prompt to mark a user safe if they are recognized as living near the disaster zone or having posted about it in recent hours. 

    To mark yourself safe, locate the prompt in your newsfeed or notifications list, go to the safety check and click "I'm safe." Likewise, you can also mark yourself safe by clicking here

    Amid the wildfire, county officials reminded people looking for information about the fire to call 211 and that 911 should only be used for emergency situations. In addition, officials are stressing that the 211 line is only for people directly impacted by the fire and that residents of other areas should not be calling that number.

    To learn more about Facebook safety check, click here.

    Published 48 minutes ago

