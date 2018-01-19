FEMA Aid Available For Residents Impacted By Lilac Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

FEMA Aid Available For Residents Impacted By Lilac Fire

San Diego County residents impacted by recent wildfires can register for disaster relief via FEMA.

By Melissa Adan

Published at 1:12 PM PST on Jan 19, 2018 | Updated at 2:00 PM PST on Jan 19, 2018

    NBC 5 News
    (File photo)

    San Diego County residents impacted by the fast-moving Lilac fire in North County can register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    FEMA is accepting applications for all Southern California residents who suffered damage or losses from the recent wildfires and flooding, mudslides, and debris flow. This includes residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

    More than 100 homes were destroyed or damaged by the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire that broke out along Interstate 15 near Bonsall on Dec. 7, 2017. The fire devastated the rural North County community known for its farms and ranches. 

    Residents whose property was affected can apply online DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    FEMA asks applicants to provide their Social Security number, address, and phone number, description of the damage, insurance coverage information and a bank account or routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

    FEMA suggests residents register even if they have insurance.

    For more details on how to register visit: www.fema.gov/disaster/4353.

