FBI Searching for Suspect in Egger Highlands Bank Robbery

FBI agents and local law enforcement are looking for a woman suspected in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Egger Highlands last December.

The suspect attempted to rob a Bank of America located on Saturn Boulevard in the Southland Plaza Shopping Center just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2017, the FBI said.

She walked up to the teller and handed them a note demanding money and when the teller did not comply, the suspect left the bank, according to the FBI.

The suspect reportedly then got into the passenger side of a silver Ford Mustang with a black racing stripe.

FBI agents describe the suspect as female, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, she was described as wearing a camouflage shirt and jacket with a hood covering her head, as well as gold-trimmed aviator style sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the described suspect is urged to contact the FBI at (858) 320-1800 or by leaving a tip on their website. You can also contact San Diego Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 580-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.