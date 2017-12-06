San Diego's Fire Risk 'Extreme:' Forecasters

Weather warnings affecting San Diego County have been extended through Saturday with extreme conditions expected late Wednesday into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, U.S. Forest Service, and NBC 7 weather staff.

The risk of an uncontrollable fire breaking out Thursday is extreme with easterly winds of 20 to 45 mph expected and gusts exceeding 80 mph possible in the higher terrain and more wind-prone areas.

Even though temperatures will be in the mid-70s along the coast and inland valleys, it’s the drop in humidity, with Santa Ana conditions that will create the potential for a devastating fire, forecasters said.

Strong winds blowing through the region are expected to pick up throughout the day ... with the strongest gusts up to 90 miles per hour expected to begin tonight and continue until tomorrow.

Wind Gusts Expected to Increase Thursday

NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said residents could see northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph Wednesday with isolated gusts up to 90 mph late tonight through Thursday in the remote canyon and foothill locations.

Humidity will be in the 5-15% range, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Any new fires will have a high probability of becoming large in a short period of time.

When there is high fire danger, Cal Fire recommends avoiding the following activities:





Mowing or trimming dry grass

Burning wood or charcoal campfires

Smoking in forests or discarding smoking material in grass or brush

Pulling a vehicle over in grass

Using spark arrestors on portable gasoline powered equipment

Dragging trailer chains on the ground

Shooting firearms in county areas

Welding or using a blowtorch on projects

Burning plants or lawn cuttings

Register for AlertSanDiego to receive updates from the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services in the event of a natural disaster.





If you want a mobile phone, VoIP phone number or email address to receive the alerts, you'll have to register the information.

Listed and unlisted landline phone numbers are already included in the database and do not need to be registered.





There is a checklist for you to complete to help be more prepared here . It includes questions like how to override your garage door and where to find the main water valve for your home.



