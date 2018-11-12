Extra Police Presence Planned at Scripps Ranch High School Following Threat Rumors - NBC 7 San Diego
Extra Police Presence Planned at Scripps Ranch High School Following Threat Rumors

By NBC 7 Staff

Published Nov 12, 2018 at 11:17 PM

    There will be an extra police presence on campus at Scripps Ranch High School on Tuesday after rumors of a shooting at the school were circulated on social media.

    The San Diego Unified School District Police Department said it was working with the San Diego Police Department on the investigation.

    The SDUSDPD said extra officers would be there out of an abundance of caution.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

