There will be an extra police presence on campus at Scripps Ranch High School on Tuesday after rumors of a shooting at the school were circulated on social media.

The San Diego Unified School District Police Department said it was working with the San Diego Police Department on the investigation.

The SDUSDPD said extra officers would be there out of an abundance of caution.

No other information was available.

