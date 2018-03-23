Unfounded threats of explosives allegedly placed at two high schools in San Diego’s North County Friday were likely cases of “swatting,” officials confirmed.

Swatting is the act of falsely reporting an emergency to authorities, triggering a law enforcement presence to an unwitting person’s address who is not at all involved with the alleged emergency.

A similar tactic was used to alert the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) to Bonsall High School and Fallbrook High School early Friday morning. SDSO Sgt. Bill Munsch said administrators at both schools received similar emails stating explosive devices had been placed around the schools.

A student’s name was on the email address.

Deputies searched both high schools and found no explosive devices. Deputies also visited the home of the student whose name appeared on the emails. Investigators determined the student was not involved in the sending of the emails or the threats.

The SDSO said the student was possibly the victim of a swatting prank.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on these cases can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.