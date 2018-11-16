Explained: How to Help Victims of Shooting, Fire

It's been a bad week in California. NBC 7's anchor Catherine Garcia has the details. (Published 16 minutes ago)

How To Help Victims of Shooting, Fire

There are many ways that San Diegans can help the victims of the recent tragedies across our state. We have compiled this list to help you find a place you might want to contribute.

Justin Meek, a Coronado High School graduate, was shot and killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. The community has established a GoFundMe account to assist his family. You can find it here.

The Doona family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire in Ramona.

“The hardship one faces with the catastrophic loss of all personal possessions is inconceivable,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page set up for them by a friend, “At this moment any and all things donated are appreciated."

You can find the GoFundMe account benefitting the Doonas here.

If you'd like to help the victims of the devastating wildfires, you can go to this article.

In Los Angeles, the organizations accepting donations include the American Red Cross. You can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation needs help to fund hydration backpacks for all its firefighters. If you would like to support them, please make a donation here.

The United Way has created a Disaster Relief Fund "to support our low-income neighbors … affected by the current wildfires in Southern California."

Other organizations include the California Fire Foundation, the Pepperdine Strong Foundation, the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation, the Pasadena Humane Society and the Humane Society of Ventura County.