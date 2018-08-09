Extreme heat was expected to surge in San Diego County, prompting the National Weather Service to place the county under an excessive heat warning Thursday.

The warning is in effect for San Diego County beaches and inland valleys until 8 p.m. but high heat is expected to last through the work week. NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said a slight cool down is possible this weekend.

On Thursday, high temperatures are expected to be 90 degrees and up in all parts of the county except for the immediate beaches, well above the average for this time of year, Matthews said. Inland valleys can expect temperatures in the upper-90s to mid-100s.

Those trying to beat the heat at local beaches may be met with high tides and surf of three to six feet, mostly along south and southwest facing beaches, the NWS said.

A beach hazards statement will be in effect through Saturday evening.

Monsoonal moisture is creating humid conditions across the county and a chance for sudden thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts through Saturday. There is a chance that inland valleys may see some rain as well, Matthews said.

While an excessive heat warning is in effect, the region is expected to see dangerously hot conditions that could prompt heat-related illness. The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun if possible.

The county's official list of "Cool Zones" for 2018 include community centers, recreational centers, libraries, senior centers, and museums.

Click here for a listing that includes times and addresses or here to view an interactive map.