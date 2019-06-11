Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Set for San Diego

A couple of daily record highs were set today, and NBC 7's Erika Cervantes explains how more could be set tomorrow. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

Extreme heat and high humidity in San Diego County could create dangerous conditions for San Diegans on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the lower deserts, including the Anza-Borrego Desert, from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A less severe heat advisory was issued for inland areas, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.

An excessive heat warning or heat advisory is issued when there is a risk for heat illness. The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

"We're going to be sitting in an unseasonably hot weather pattern [Monday] and [Tuesday] so we have a weather alert," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Monday.

During the warning period, temperatures will climb to highs in the low to mid 110s in the deserts and to the 90s or low 100s in the inland valleys.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said it wouldn't be a shock for mountain regions to see triple digits as well. Ocotillo Wells and Borrego were expected to see highs above 110.

Temperatures along the coast on Wednesday would fair in the mid to high 70s.

The County of San Diego is offering residents several indoor locations where they can beat the heat. For a list of Cool Zone locations, visit here.

The potentially dangerous heat was expected to continue until Wednesday. A big cool down is expected during the latter half of the week, Parveen said.

The county is offering dozens of locations across the county where residents can keep cool amid high heat. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has some tips to avoid heat illness. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

On Monday, record highs for June 10 were broken in at least four communities, according to the NWS.

Thermal reached 113 degrees, breaking its previous high of 111 set in 2008. El Cajon's 104-degree high was 10 degrees hotter than its record set in 1993. Residents of Ramona felt 103-degree heat which was 5 degrees warmer than its record set in 1979, and Idyllwild beat its 1973 record of 88 degrees by one degree.

Campo's 98-degree high tied its record temperature for the day set in 1994.

Most San Diegans who spoke with NBC 7 appeared to welcome the return of the sun.

"I love it, I’m from Texas; Ive been here for 11 years, I love the heat," Jodie Flores said after an early morning hike at Cowles Mountain. "Yeah, it’s [been] too gloomy around here it makes me sad. When I see the sun it’s better for me."

She said she took extra water to prepare for her hike on Monday -- when temperatures were expected to be in the 90s inland.

Miles Van Guilder and his daughter, Jenna, frequently hike the East County San Diego mountain.

He said to prepare this time, "We came a little earlier and we didn’t bring the dogs."

At the mountain peak, the two spotted what appeared to be a rattlesnake, which tend to prefer the warmer temperatures from April to June, according to the County of San Diego.

"We got to the top and we were going to do some pushups and my daughter saw a stick and it turned out not to be a stick," Van Guilder said.

While the threat for a wildfire sparking remained low in San Diego County due to high humidity, according to the National Weather Service, at least two brush fires broke out in the region on Monday.

The larger of the two, a 15 acre brush fire in Pauma Valley, was caused by a utility worker repairing phone lines in the area, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

A small brush fire was also reported along Interstate 805 near Calencia Park Monday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews quickly got a handle on the fire without any damage to nearby structures.

San Diego County has tips on how to prevent wildfires, how to protect your home from wildfires and more emergency preparedness information here.