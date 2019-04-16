Ex-Public Defender Purchased Handgun, Stored Rifle, Ammunition for Felon

Attorney Who Bought Gun for Ex-Boyfriend Now Testifying Against Him

When former public defender Andrea Bayer balked at her boyfriend's request that she buy him handgun and ammunition, the man physically assaulted her.

But according to courtroom testimony Tuesday, Bayer quickly relented and made the illegal purchase for Michael Tellechea, a felon who Bayer had become romantically involved with after representing him in a criminal case.

"Michael wanted Andrea to buy this firearm for him," said District Attorney Investigator Bobby Dean. "Initially there was an argument about it. He got upset, grabbed her by the hair and threw her out in the street."

Michael Tellechea and his twin brother, Matthew, are charged with attempted murder, arson, assault and other felonies stemming from an alleged crime spree last year in Ocean Beach.

A judge heard evidence Tuesday in the start of a preliminary hearing for the Tellecheas.

Court records reviewed by NBC 7 confirm that Andrea Bayer previously represented Michael Tellechea in a kidnapping case.

A jury acquitted Tellechea on those previous charges. But Tellechea and his twin brother quickly got in serious trouble again with the law.

When investigators served a search warrant on the Tellechea's Ocean Beach home last year, they found a handgun and ammunition in the home. Michael Tellechea, who has prior felony convictions, cannot legally purchase or possess firearms.

When investigators checked the weapon's serial number, they found that Bayer had purchased the .357 Magnum handgun.

Prosecutors charged her with two felonies related to the illegal purchase of a firearm for a felon. According to testimony at the brothers' preliminary hearing Tuesday, Bayer quickly agreed to plead guilty to a single felony and cooperate with prosecutors on their current case against the Tellecheas.

District Attorney Investigator Dean testified that Bayer has provided his office with important evidence that buttresses their case against her former boyfriend and his twin brother.

Dean said Bayer revealed how she helped Michael Tellechea hide another weapon in a storage unit near Lindbergh Field. Investigators found that weapon and other items when they served a search warrant at the storage facility.

"There was a long rifle with a flashlight on the end and a .22 caliber extended magazine," Dean testified. "Boxes and Boxes of ammunition: .38 caliber, .357, .22, holsters and a shoulder rig."

Bayer's sentencing on her felony case has been delayed until at least October. She will most probably avoid custody and will be placed on probation, according to information revealed Tuesday at the brothers' preliminary hearing.

According to the California State Bar website, Bayer's law license has been on "inactive" status since January. She was admitted to practice in California in 2004, after graduating from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego.