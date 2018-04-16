Former Poway Superintendent John Collins faces four criminal counts of misappropriations of funds.

A forensic auditor hired by the Poway Unified School District testified Monday regarding the salary and benefits received by a former school official accused of misappropriating public funds.

John Collins, the district's former superintendent, was fired in July 2016 after the auditor found Collins collected more than $300,000 in unauthorized pay.

Collins is accused of padding his salary, collecting unauthorized vacation payouts and taking off-the-books time off, according to search warrant affidavits seeking all financial records.

Prosecutor Leon Schorr said Collins also used the district credit card improperly and criminally by using it for personal expenses.



Former Poway Superintendent Faces Felony Charges

NBC 7's Wendy Fry has the latest on the court proceedings for former Poway superintendent John Collins who is accused of misusing public funds. (Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017)

Defense attorney Paul Pfingst said Collins was an exempt employee and under his contract, he should not be penalized for going to medical appointments or taking half-days.

As for the credit card, Pfingst said Collins' use of the card "never cost the district a dime."

He suggested the district decided to reinterpret Collins' contract as a way of removing him after there were disagreements on policy decisions.

At the time he lost his job, Collins was the highest paid school superintendent in the county, earning $308,900 per year, with total compensation of $457,347 including extra pay, benefits, and retirement.

If convicted, Collins faces seven years in prison.