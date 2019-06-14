Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr to be Retried on 8 Charges

(L-R) Winslow’s DMV photo deputies used in a photo line-up in May 2018, Winslow at his June 2018 arraignment, Winslow at a hearing in July 2018, Winslow at his trial in May 2019. Part of the defense's argument is that one of the victims did not correctly identify the defendant in a pretrial hearing.

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr will be retried on eight remaining sexual assault charges that a jury deadlocked on this week, prosecutors announced Friday.

The charges that remained include: two more counts of rape by force of fear, kidnap for rape, rape of an unconscious person, oral copulation by force of fear, and sodomy by force of fear, elder abuse and battery charges.

A retrial date was set for Sept. 30.

On Tuesday, Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial after a jury declared they were deadlocked on the remaining charges involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.

The jury did, however, find Winslow guilty of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman, lewd conduct involving a woman gardening in Vista, and indecent exposure to a woman at a Vista gym. The jury acquitted him of one lewd conduct charge.

On those three counts alone, Winslow -- who played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets -- faces up to nine years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Winslow's attorneys indicated that they want him to be sentenced after the case is retried and that they plan to appeal three convictions.

The jury deliberated for six days.

Jurors listened to several days of testimony from five different women who accused the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure from June 2003 to earlier this year.

Jane Doe 1 said she was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas in March 2018.

Jane Doe 2 said a man in an SUV picked her up on Vulcan Avenue and raped along Manchester Avenue in May 2018.

Jane Doe 3 said a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive in May 2018.

Jane Doe 4 said a man raped her while she was unconscious in a Scripps Ranch townhouse when she was 17 in June 2003.

Jane Doe 5 said a man exposed himself to her on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad gym and began masturbating in front of her in February 2019.

Defense attorneys pointed out inconsistencies in the accusers' testimonies and argued the women invented the allegations to prey on the wealth of Winslow, who reportedly earned over $40 million during his 10 seasons with the NFL.

The five women testified that they didn't know Winslow was famous when they met him.

Prosecutors said Winslow felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

To see a full timeline of events and accusations, click here.