Evacuees Narrowly Escape Rock Fire

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez talked to one woman who quickly got to safety as the fire approached. (Published Saturday, July 28, 2018)

The Rock Fire spread so quickly Saturday people forced to evacuate had little to grab their valuables.

The people immediately affected by the fire live about four miles from downtown Fallbrook.

The issue that some faced was how to get out of their rural quiet community. Rock Mountain Road was overwhelmed by the fire.

The Red Cross was staged at Fallbrook High School moments after evacuations were ordered. At this time, it's just a temporary evacuation center where evacuees can get a snack, water and regroup.

Meline Giannini was of the few people who stopped by to get more information on the fire.

She and her husband had a close encountered with flames as they tried to get out of Rock Mountain Road.

"As we got closer to Via Ranchitos we saw the flames, and we had to turn back the other way because the fire and the sheriff was there," Giannini said. "The sheriff said, we were heading out Rock Mountain, you have to go out the back way. Rock Mountain is nothing but a mountainous dirt road at that point."

She said there is only one paved road leading in and out of the neighborhood. What would have been a five- to 10-minute drive turned into a 30-minute through Temecula.

Giannini said many in the community have large animals, such as horses. Riders Field just up the street from Fallbrook High is taking large animals during the evacuation.