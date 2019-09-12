Evacuations orders have been lifted for homes in a neighborhood in Otay Mesa after a gas line broke. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

Evacuations orders have been lifted for homes in a neighborhood in Otay Mesa after a gas line broke, officials confirmed.

Officials responded to a report of a gas line break at 1232 Riviera Pointe Street in Otay Mesa around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Crews from the San Diego Water Department were working on the water line in the area when they struck a two-inch gas line, San Diego Police Department Officer, Robert Heims said.

Officials said the was gas settling due to no wind and ordered evacuations of nearby homes.

The San Diego Fire Department said six homes were evacuated and 11 homes were ordered to shelter in place.

SDPD had closed access to Riviera Pointe St. until further notice.

SDFD told NBC 7 they had to go into every home in the neighborhood that was evacuated to get a reading and reignite their water heaters before they could get back to their homes.

"If we had not found out about the gas leak, who knows what could've happened, honestly a lot of people could've been hurt and I'm glad they were able to find the gas leak," said Alejandra Castillo, resident who was evacuated.

San Diego Gas and Electric will remain on the scene.