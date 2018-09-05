Escondido's Historic Grape Day Festival Canceled Due to Volunteer Shortage

The historic event in Escondido was cancelled this year due to a lack of volunteers. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala is at Grape Day Park with more. (Published 6 hours ago)

A historic festival in Escondido has been canceled.

Organizers say they did not have enough volunteers to help save the annual Grape Day Festival and many neighbors are disappointed.

The Escondido History Center voted not to host the festival and parade for the first time in more than 20 years.

Organizers say at its highest attendance over the past 20 years, the festival drew close to 6,000 neighbors. In recent years, they say the number has dropped to about 2,000.

Grape Day’s executive director, Robin Fox, flipped through a treasure trove of Escondido history recalling the glory days of the festival.

“It was a community event back then,” Fox said. “Everybody participated.”

She says the first “Grape Day Festival” happened back in 1908.

It began as a celebration of Escondido’s Muscat grapes which at the time were named the “sweetest grapes in the state.” But the festival grew into a celebration of the community of Escondido.

Fox says the whole community came together to parade down Grand Avenue. In the 1920s and 30s, the parade even rivaled that of the Pasadena Rose Bowl parade.

But years of declining attendance and less help from volunteers has forced the festival to whither on the vine.

“Just kind of sad because it’s just a lot of people would come here,” says former festivalgoer Lety Castaneda. “It’s kind of sad to see the park so lonely… I want the people to come out and help out!”

This isn’t the first time the festival has been canceled. In the 1950s, Fox says, it went on hiatus before it was revived in the 70s and 90s. Fox hopes it will be revived once again.

To volunteer or get involved, contact the Escondido History Center.