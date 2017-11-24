Suspect in Custody After Mobile Home Park Stabbing in Escondido

Police arrested a suspect Friday believed to have stabbed a man in the stomach at a mobile home park in Escondido.

Escondido Police Department (EPD) officers were called to Mobilepark West in the 2700 block of E. Valley Parkway after a report of a stabbing.

A man was discovered with stab wounds in the stomach. The injury was not considered life-threatening.

After a brief search of the area near the mobile home park, a suspect was taken into custody.

Mobilepark West is located near Orange Glen Elementary School.

