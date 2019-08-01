2 School Buses Collide With Moving Truck on Valley Center Road

Several people were injured in a collision involving two school buses and a moving truck near Escondido.

The California Highway Patrol along with four ambulances and four fire engines responded to Valley Center Road near State Route 76 just after noon.

There were seven patients according to CalFire spokesperson Thomas Schoots. Four of those were minors but none needed to be transported to the hospital, he added.

One patient, an adult, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The injuries were described as moderate.

The crash shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of Valley Center Road.

Schoots did not yet have a cause for the crash. Investigators remained on scene.