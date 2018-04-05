Escondido Roofing Company Cited for Repeat Worker-Safety Violations

An Escondido-based roofing company was cited by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA) for repeatedly failing to protect its workers from fatal falls, the agency announced Thursday.

California Premier Roofscapes Inc. was cited by Cal/OSHA six different times in the past four years, most recently in August 2017, the agency said.

After receiving a tip, Cal/OSHA inspectors found the company failed to ensure that its workers were wearing proper fall safety harnesses while installing tiles at a Chula Vista home, the agency said.

According to Cal/OSHA, employees weren't properly trained on fall protection and roof-work hazards.

"California Premier Roofscapes has repeatedly put its workers at risk of potentially deadly falls from heights, disregarding basic safety requirements to protect its employees,” Cal/OSHA Chief Juliann Sum said.

California Premier Roofscapes' previous violations include:





One repeat-serious violation for failing to make sure its workers were wearing fall protection.

One repeat general violation for failing to maintain and implement an injury-prevention program.

Two general violations for not inspecting equipment before each use and inadequate training on fall hazards and protection.





California Premier was first cited in October 2014 after Cal/OSHA received a complaint about its workers allegedly working on a roof in Irvine with no protection. A month after that incident, a worker fell 15 feet off a ladder attached to a scaffolding at a Carlsbad home and suffered serious head and knee injuries, according to Cal/OSHA.

Falls are the leading cause of construction death in the nation. Since 2014, nine people have died and 162 more were seriously injured from falls in California's roofing industry, according to Cal/OSHA.

The agency proposed to fine California Premier Roofscapes $134,454.