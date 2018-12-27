Escondido Road Still Closed After 2nd Main Break Discovered

Crews in Escondido have been working for five days to repair an 8-inch steel water main after two breaks were discovered in the pipe forcing a roadway to partially close.

The first leak was discovered on Sunday to a pipe underneath Bear Valley Parkway, according to the city of Escondido.

Crews shut down a stretch of the roadway, between Mary lane and Beethoven Drive, at about 10 a.m. and, by 5 p.m., one lane had reopened but crews remained on scene making repairs.

Water was shut off to Vinyard Golf Course and the 900 block of San Pasqual Road, the city said.

By late Christmas Eve, crews finished making repairs to the first leak but discovered a second leak in the pipe, forcing Bear Valley Parkway to remain closed.

SkyRanger 7 captured footage Thursday morning of construction crews continuing to make repairs to the pipe.

The city of Escondido said delays could be expected through the afternoon, when the roadway was expected to reopen.

