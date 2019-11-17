Escondido Police Collecting Toys for Children’s Christmas Party - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Escondido Police Collecting Toys for Children’s Christmas Party

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA
    Getty Images/EyeEm

    Escondido Police Department hosts a Children's Christmas Party every year for children who have been victims of abuse, neglect and violent crime and thus might not otherwise get to experience Christmas.

    Escondido Police are collecting gift donations for their Christmas event full of visits with Santa Claus, a magic show and gifts from Santa.

    Community members can donate unwrapped toys for newborns all the way up to 18-year-olds. Gift cards are also accepted for the older children and teenagers.

    Here are the drop off locations:

    • Escondido PD Front Lobby, 1163 N Centre City Pky, Escondido
    • Escondido Federal Credit Union, 201 N Broadway, Escondido
    • Escondido City Hall, 201 N Broadway, Escondido
    • Westfield Shopping Center, 200 E Via Rancho Pky, Escondido
    • Blue Mug Coffee & Tea, 1882 W El Norte Pky, Escondido
    • CrossFit Point A, 985 Woodland Pky #119, San Marcos

    Gifts will be collected until Friday, Dec. 6.

    "We appreciate the generosity and continued support we receive from the community every year for this event. We could not do this without your help," Escondido police said.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices