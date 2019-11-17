Escondido Police Collecting Toys for Children’s Christmas Party

Escondido Police Department hosts a Children's Christmas Party every year for children who have been victims of abuse, neglect and violent crime and thus might not otherwise get to experience Christmas.

Escondido Police are collecting gift donations for their Christmas event full of visits with Santa Claus, a magic show and gifts from Santa.

Community members can donate unwrapped toys for newborns all the way up to 18-year-olds. Gift cards are also accepted for the older children and teenagers.

Here are the drop off locations:

Escondido PD Front Lobby, 1163 N Centre City Pky, Escondido

Escondido Federal Credit Union, 201 N Broadway, Escondido

Escondido City Hall, 201 N Broadway, Escondido

Westfield Shopping Center, 200 E Via Rancho Pky, Escondido

Blue Mug Coffee & Tea, 1882 W El Norte Pky, Escondido

CrossFit Point A, 985 Woodland Pky #119, San Marcos

Gifts will be collected until Friday, Dec. 6.

"We appreciate the generosity and continued support we receive from the community every year for this event. We could not do this without your help," Escondido police said.