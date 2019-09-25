A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on a busy stretch of roadway in Escondido Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP first received a report at 7:10 p.m. of a man "acting erratically" and walking in the middle of W. Via Rancho Parkway near Purer Road. About 15 minutes later, a second call said a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, CHP said.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman in a silver Infiniti, remained at the scene and called 911. She was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

CHP said it is possible that the pedestrian, identified to be between 18 to 25 years old, was under the influence. The Medical Examiner's office would investigate.

The roadway was dark and witnesses reported having difficulty seeing the pedestrian before he was struck. The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

The roadway was closed for at least two hours as CHP investigated the crash.