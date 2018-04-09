Escondido Police Searching for 2 Men After Pursuit

Escondido police are looking for two men after a pursuit ended at an apartment complex near Grand and Midway.

Oakhill Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the search, police said.

The pursuit began just before 8 a.m. and ended near an apartment complex at 220 Midway, police said.

The two men were seen in a gold Honda Accord, police said.

Officers were using K-9 units to search the grounds of the Midway Garden Apartment complex.

The location is east of State Route 78 or San Pasqual Valley Road and south of Palomar College.

No other information was available.

