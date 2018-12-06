A body was found inside a minivan near Lake Hodges that has a license plate matching one given for an Escondido woman who has been missing for a week.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called at about 12:30 a.m. to assist in a missing person case near Lake Hodges where, in a dirt lot across from Hernandez Hideaway, a body was found inside a silver 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The minivan's license plate number matched the number put on a missing person flyer for Christie Donehue, 43, an Escondido woman who was reported missing by her family after she left her west Escondido home for a doctor's appointment in the North County last Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies did not confirm the identity of the body.

Detectives were on scene through the night with caution tape around the silver van as they investigated. The body was removed by the medical examiner before 5 a.m. and the van was towed away shortly after.

Christie Donehue was reported missing by her family last week. Her children posted flyers around Escondido that include Christie Donehue’s photo, a detailed physical description and information about the vehicle they assumed she was driving.

Her son, Michael Donehue said his mother's disappearance was, "extremely strange" because his mother left behind her purse, wallet and two cell phones.

The Escondido Police Department previously told NBC 7 there were no signs of foul play in Christie Donehue’s case.